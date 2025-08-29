Dakar Rally Racer Ashish Raorane Joins Ultraviolette For Rider And Motorcycle Programs

Ultraviolette, the Indian electric two-wheeler maker, brings on board Ashish Raorane as a Specialist, leveraging his vast professional riding experience for its development programs. The brand says that this collaboration will focus on rider-centric performance, product endurance, and safety.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder & CEO, Ultraviolette, said, "Ultraviolette is building world's most exciting electric performance machines and rider feedback at the highest level is core to that mission. Ashish brings a unique blend of competitive riding prowess and product expertise, stemming from the wealth of experience he has amassed from the Dakar Rallies and numerous other cross country world championship rallies. His perspective on motorcycles will contribute to future innovations from Ultraviolette as we continue to build rider centric experiences and technologies, for motorcyclists and enthusiasts."

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Raorane said, "It's exciting to be part of Ultraviolette's journey at such a transformative moment in mobility. I look forward to contributing my perspective to help shape truly exceptional experiences for riders worldwide and to push the boundaries of what the future of mobility can be."

The brand also states that this partnership underlines Ultraviolette's commitment to merging cutting-edge engineering with real-world rider insights, redefining the possibilities of electric mobility, and setting new benchmarks for performance and innovation.

Currently, Ultraviolette has the following products in its Indian catalogue- the F77 Superstreet, F77 Mach 2 and the Shockwave. Also, its newly launched Tesseract electric scooter garnered 20,000 bookings within 48 hours of launch in March 2025.