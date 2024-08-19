Top 10 CNG Cars With Highest Fuel Efficiency: Check Prices

The increasing price of petrol is leading to higher adoption of CNG-powered, bi-fuel passenger cars in the market. Over 4.3 lakh bi-fuel passenger cars were sold in the last financial year with Maruti Suzuki leading the sales chart. Hyundai and Tata Motors also accounted for strong sales. If you are planning to buy a CNG-powered car, here's a list of the top 10 options for you under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), based on the highest claimed mileage rating:

10. Tata Punch iCNG

Punch is among the highest-selling cars from the brand and returns the highest fuel efficiency among other CNG cars from Tata Motors. Tata Punch is available in four trims, priced between 7.23 lakh and 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Punch iCNG comes in a 1.2-litre petrol (bi-fuel) which offers a mileage of up to 26.99 km/kg (claimed).

9. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Grand i10 Nios competes with Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago which are also available in CNG avatar. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine and is priced between Rs 7.68 lakh and Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The claimed fuel efficiency is 27 km/kg.

8. Hyundai Aura CNG

Aura shares the platform and engine with Grand i10 Nios and competes with Tata Tigor iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG. Hyundai Aura CNG is available in two trims and is priced between Rs 8.31 lakh and Rs 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx/Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Essentially the same car, Fronx and Urban Cruiser Taisor are byproducts of badge-engineering between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. Under the hood is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and the Fronx CNG is priced between Rs 8.46 lakh and Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Taisor, on the other hand, is Rs 26,000 expensive at Rs 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The claimed fuel efficiency in CNG mode is 28.51 km/kg.

6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glaza

Baleno and Glaza are also the badge-engineered products of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The hatchbacks get the same 1.2-litre, K-series engine and the claimed fuel-efficiency in CNG mode is 30.61 km/kg. Baleno is priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG variants. The CNG variants of Glanza are Rs 25,000 more expensive than Baleno.

5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

One of the most preferred vehicles by the fleet operators, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in CNG guise returns a mileage of 31.12 km/kg. The CNG variant is priced between Rs 8.44 lakh and 9.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood is a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine.

4. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso makes the cut with an impressive fuel efficiency of 32.73 km/g in CNG mode. The S-Presso is powered by a 1-litre K-series petrol engine. Available in two trims, S-Presso CNG is priced between Rs 5.91 lakh and Rs 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki's most affordable car is third on the list. Alto K10 shares the same 1-litre, K-series engine with S-Presso, WagonR and Celerio. The CNG variants are priced at Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The claimed fuel efficiency in CNG mode is 33.85 km/kg.

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The tallboy-designed WagonR is second on the list with an impressive fuel economy of 34.05 km/kg. The WagonR CNG is priced between Rs 6.44 lakh and Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the same 1-litre K-series petrol engine.

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Celerio in bi-fuel is available in a single trim, priced at Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the same 1-litre K-series engine which is frugal yet peppy. The claimed fuel efficiency in CNG mode is 34.43 km/kg.