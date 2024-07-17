Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Which CNG Option Is Better On Paper?

Recently, Hyundai launched the Exter CNG with dual cylinder technology, starting at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and available in three variants: S, SX, and SX Knight Edition. Tata, however, was the first in the segment to offer a dual cylinder CNG option with the Punch. Let's compare the two to determine which offers better performance and economy at a lower price tag.

Engine Specs

The new Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine that can run on both petrol and CNG. It produces 69 hp and 95 Nm of peak torque in CNG mode. Conversely, the Tata Punch uses a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 73.4 hp and 103 Nm of peak torque in CNG mode. Both cars come with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Fuel Economy

The ARAI-rated fuel economy of the Hyundai Exter CNG is 27.1 km/kg, while the Tata Punch offers 26.99 km/kg. The on-paper difference in fuel economy between the two cars is negligible.

Price Comparison

Tata was the first to introduce the twin-cylinder CNG version with the Punch, which offers better boot space compared to a large single CNG cylinder unit fitted in the boot. Hyundai also sells a single-cylinder CNG variant of the Exter, priced Rs 7,000 less than the Hy-CNG Duo versions of the same variants.

The starting price of Hyundai's twin-cylinder CNG options is Rs 8.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.38 lakh. The Tata Punch comes with a twin-cylinder setup by default, with prices starting at Rs 7.23 lakh and going up to Rs 9.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).