Citroen Commences Deliveries Of Basalt, Speeds Up Network Expansion

Citroen India on Friday began the nationwide delivery of its Basalt Coupe SUV, which is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Earlier this week, the French carmaker announced the opening of 15 new showrooms and seven workshops across India. The company plans to add 12 new showrooms and eight new workshops in the next two months and aims to reach 200 sales and service touchpoints by the end of the year.

Citroen Basalt coupé SUV was launched in August at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and this special pricing is valid for all bookings with deliveries till October 31, 2024. Citroen's fifth offensive in the Indian market, Basalt is offered in 1.2-litre Gen 3 PURETECH 110 turbo and PURETECH 82 naturally-aspirated engine options. Transmission options are 6-speed torque converter automatic and 5-speed (with NA) and 6-speed (with turbo) manual transmission.

The naturally aspirated variant is available in two trims, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbo variant is available in four trims, priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 13.62 (ex-showroom). A dual-tone colour option is also available at a premium of Rs 21,000.

Thierry Koskas, Citroën Brand CEO, said, "The Basalt embodies our commitment to bringing innovative and stylish mobility solutions to the Indian market. This handover not only represents the start of a new journey for our customers but also highlights our dedication to India's growing automotive market, where we see immense potential for continued growth. We are continuously updating our products and expanding our network to reach closer to customers."