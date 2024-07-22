Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt: Here's What We Know So Far

Tata Motors has unveiled the production-spec version of the Curvv, which competes against the Citroen Basalt. Let's delve deeper into the details and find out what's on offer and what can be expected from these two mass-market coupe SUVs.

Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt: Exterior Design

The Tata Curvv features a connected LED DRL light bar upfront, along with several design elements that we've seen in recent Tata offerings. The Citroen Basalt, on the other hand, sports a conventional Chevron logo at the center, flanked by V-shaped LED DRLs and split headlamps.

On the side, the Curvv has pop-out door handles, while the Citroen has flap-type door handles. Both vehicles have squared-off wheel arches and full-body cladding to add some macho appeal. They both feature a coupe roofline, but the Basalt has a distinct kink in the C-pillar. Both SUVs are equipped with machine-finished alloy wheels. At the rear, the Curvv boasts a connected LED light bar that connects the tail lamps, whereas the Basalt has regular C-shaped LED tail lamps.

Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt: Expected Features

The Curvv is likely to feature connected screens for the infotainment system and driver display. There could also be a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, auto climate control, and possibly ADAS features. The Basalt will be based on the C3 AirCross but will offer better equipment than the latter. Expect a floating touchscreen system with a digital driver display, automatic climate control, wireless phone connectivity, a front armrest, and more.

Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt: Expected Engine Options

The Curvv will be equipped with a 125 hp 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine with an automatic option, and the 1.5-litre diesel from the Nexon. Meanwhile, the Citroen Basalt will feature a 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from the Citroen C3 Aircross.

Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt: Expected Price

The Tata Curvv is likely to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh, whereas the Basalt's entry-level pricing could start slightly below Rs 10 lakh (both ex-showroom prices). The Basalt will be unveiled in the first week of August, followed by a price announcement in the next few weeks. Tata will first launch the Curvv EV, followed by the launch of the Curvv ICE in the next few months.