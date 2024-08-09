Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh

Prices for the Citroen Basalt start at Rs. 7.99 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV is launched in India with an aggressive starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and will be increased from November 2024. The prices of the top-spec variants will be revealed by the end of August or early September. Bookings for the Basalt Coupe SUV have begun and the booking amount is Rs. 11,001. The Basalt is based on the same platform as the C3 Aircross and is the first coupe SUV from the company and only one of two, in the mass market segment. The other one being its rival, the Tata Curvv, whose petrol and diesel variants will be launched soon.

Citroen Basalt: Engine Options

The Basalt will be offered with two powertrain choices - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. Both these units are tried and tested engines in the C3 and C3 Aircross. The naturally aspirated engine makes 82 hp & 115 Nm. It comes paired to a 5-speed manual and has a claimed efficiency of 18.5 kmpl. Moving to the 1.2 turbo-petrol motor, it delivers a peak power output of 110 hp. The torque peaks out at 190 Nm on the 6-speed manual and at 205 Nm for models with the 6-speed automatic transmission. Also, the manual variant will deliver a claimed efficiency of 19.5 kmpl, whereas the automatic trims will return 18.7 kmpl.

Citroen Basalt: Design

The Basalt carries a new Coupe SUV design with bold, imaginative look and clean lines. The front end resembles the C3 Aircross, albeit with a few tweaks. Viewed from the side, the sloping roofline adds to the style and flair along with 16-inch alloys which have a busy design. Talking of dimensions, it is 4,352 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, and 1,593 mm long. The wheelbase stands at 2,651 mm, while it gets a 470-litre boot space.

Citroen Basalt: Interior & Features

The dashboard for the Basalt is similar to other C3 models. However, Citroen has made a few changes here. It now gets an automatic climate control with a neat-looking cluster of buttons. The centre console is tweaked to house a new front centre armrest, which further houses 2 USB ports and AC vents for the rear occupants. They will also get roof-mounted AC vents. The Basalt does not get a sunroof, even on the top-spec variants, probably in a bid to keep costs in check.

The SUV gets comfortable rear headrests and seats that offers adjustable under-thigh support, a first in the segment. In terms of features, it comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster, keyless entry, connected car tech, rear parking camera, 6 airbags and more.

The Citroen Basalt goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the likes.