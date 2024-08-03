IN PICS: Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Revealed - Design, Specs, Features, Dimensions

Citroen Basalt, the fourth product of the French carmaker for our market, finally makes its first public debut. The Coupe SUV is also the third product from the company's C-Cubed programme, based on the C3 architecture, following the footsteps of the C3 and C3 Aircross. With the Basalt, the French carmaker is trying to tap into an all-new segment, that Indians have been kept away from - compact Coupe SUVs. Yes, Tata Curvv is also joining this list, but Citroen has played a little smart here, by making it more mass-centric. While the review is embargoed, you can follow this space to keep track of it. We have the clearest real-world images of the car, as we drive it, and here's all that we know about it so far.

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV - Exterior

Design-wise, Citroen has managed to not leave us un-impressed with the Basalt's aesthetics. It has prominent lines and curves, making it look beautiful in all essence. The front fascia needs no introduction as it is borrowed from the C3 Aircross with a few tweaks.

Sideways, the Coupe SUV dons a seductive-looking roofline that tapers down all the way to its boot, which is a notchback-style unit here. The tail lamps follow a rectangular approach, which again is a familiar affair. A thick and chunky scuff plate sits on the rear bumper, breaking the overall visual bulk.

Talking of dimensions, it is 4,352 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, and 1,593 mm long. The wheelbase stands at 2,651 mm, while it gets a 470-litre boot space. The busy-looking alloy wheels on the Basalt measure 16 inches in diameter.

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV - Interior

The dashboard for the Basalt is identical to other C3 nameplates. However, Citroen has made a few changes here. It now gets an automatic climate control with a neat-looking cluster of buttons.

The centre console is tweaked to house a new front centre armrest, which further houses 2 USB ports and AC vents for the rear occupants. They will also get roof-mounted AC vents.

Another highlight here is the absence of a sunroof. However, Citroen has made up for the not-so-useful feature with new more comfortable rear headrests and seat base that offers adjustable under-thigh support.

As for features, it comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster, keyless entry, connected car tech, rear parking camera, 6 airbags and more.

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV - Specs

The Basalt will be offered with two powertrain choices - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-petrol. Both of these units are tried and tested affairs in the C3 and C3 Aircross. The NA setup produces a peak power output of 82 PS & 115 Nm. It will come paired to a 5-speed MT and deliver a claimed mileage of 18.5 kmpl.

Moving to the 1.2 turbo-petrol motor, it delivers a peak power output of 110 Hp. The torque peaks out at 190 Nm with a 6-speed MT and at 205 Nm with a 6-speed AT. Also, the manual variant will deliver a claimed mileage of 19.5 kmpl, whereas the automatic trims will return 18.7 kmpl.

The Basalt is expected to deliver a great balance of ride and handling. Earlier models, based on this platform have shown exemplary handling behaviours and a super-comfortable ride. Well, we will have a clear picture of its traits in our detailed review. So, stay tuned to NDTV Auto.