Citroen Aircross X Teased Ahead Of India Launch; Pre-Bookings Open

Citroen India has already initiated the process of updating its vehicles sold in the Indian market as part of its revised strategy. Moving forward, the brand has teased the latest vehicle to receive the upgrades associated with the 'X' suffix, namely the Aircross X. Additionally, the brand has initiated the pre-bookings for a token amount of Rs 11,000. It follows the recent launch of the Basalt X and the C3X.

Considering the French automaker's pattern, the SUV's design is unlikely to undergo any major changes. The only change will be the inclusion of an 'X' badge on the tailgate. However, the major revisions will be in terms of features. Based on the teaser, the new list of features will include cruise control and new upholstery in the cabin. It is worth mentioning that the brand is also likely to include multiple other features.

To beef up the feature list, the brand might also add an optional 360-degree camera and a wireless charger, among other things. Further enhancing the appeal of the SUV, the automaker will likely add the Cara smart AI assistant to the top-spec variant of the Aircross X. This will add features like voice commands, provide vehicle data, and more. Additionally, the vehicle is expected to have safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESP as standard features across the range.

Just like the Basalt X and the C3X, the Aircross X is expected to come without any changes in its powertrain. It will continue to seek power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which comes paired with a five-speed gearbox. There will also be an option of the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 110 hp of power. This unit will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.