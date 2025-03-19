BYD's New 1kW Charging System Can Charge Cars In Just 5 Minutes

China's BYD on Monday launched an upgraded platform for electric vehicles with a 1,000-volt architecture that it said could charge EVs as fast as pumping gas.

The EV giant, which has become known for upending cost norms in the industry, aimed to build over 4,000 ultra-fast charging piles, or units, to make the technology available nationwide.

The company didn't specify the time frame or how much it would invest on building such facilities.

Cars powered by the super e-platform with peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts (kW) can travel 400 m (249 miles) on a 5-minute charge, said founder Wang Chuanfu at an event live-streamed from the company's Shenzhen headquarters.

In other news, BYD has also revealed the Sealion 05 EV, which is the company's eighth fully-electric SUV. The Sealion 05 EV is available with BYD's God's Eye C ADAS system. Alongside, BYD claims that it gets a class-leading turning radius. The top speed on the BYD Sealion 05 EV is electronically-restricted at 180 kmph.

There are two battery choices on offer - 50 kWh and 60.9 kWh. The latter puts out 214 Hp and weighs 1,780 kilos. It also delivers a claimed range of 520 km. With the smaller battery pack, the range stands at 430 km, and it boasts a peak power output of 188 Hp.

