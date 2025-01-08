CES 2025: Sony-Honda Afeela 1 EV Launched With 483 Km Range

The Afeela 1, an electric sedan spawned under the joint venture of Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) is getting close to production. The brand took the opportunity of CES 2025 to announce the pricing for the electric vehicle along with the official model name. The car is expected to reach consumers by mid-2026 with a price tag of $89,900 (around Rs 75,91,758) for the Origin trim. Meanwhile, the relatively expensive Signature trim comes at $102,900 ( around Rs 86,84,718). It is to be noted that the production of the EV is scheduled to begin in Ohio.

The Afeela 1's aesthetic appeal lies in its minimalist design. It has an exterior without any decorative lines to create a sleek appearance. This design is further complemented by a front fascia which consists of a light covering the length of the vehicle complemented by an Afeela badge. The rear end follows a similar pattern with darkened tail lights. The design is complemented by paint scheme options like Calm White, Core Black, and Tidal Gray.



The Signature trim of the vehicle comes with 21-inch wheels, a center camera monitoring system, and a rear entertainment system. Along with this, both trims of the vehicle come with a complimentary subscription plan for the Afeela Intelligent Drive which is a Level 2+ driver assistance system that employs 40 sensors and a voice assistant called the Afeela Personal Agent. The brand is also offering a subscription for a range of entertainment content and more.

Afeela 1 will come with a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which offers a range of 483 km on a single charge. The power stored in the battery is utilised by two 241 hp electric motors placed on each axle. It gets an all-wheel-drive powertrain and an air suspension. The battery can be charged through the NACS-style charging port, designed to utilise Tesla Supercharging Network.