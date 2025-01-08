BMW India Registers Highest Sales With 15,721 Cars In 2024

BMW Group India has announced its sales numbers for 2024. According to the announcement, the Bavarian giant in India has had a good year in terms of sales, dispatching the highest-ever number of motorcycles and cars. The brand reported a growth of 11 percent with a dispatch of 15,741 cars (BMW and MINI) and 8,301 motorcycles under the banner of BMW Motorrad in the period of January and December.

Diving into the details, BMW registered sales of 15,012 cars while MINI recorded dispatches of 709 units. The brand had a strong performance in the fourth quarter with BMW registering its highest-ever sales of 4,958 units reflecting a growth of 15 per cent. Meanwhile, the numbers in December stood at 2,244 units which is an increase of 17 per cent. The brand's flagship Luxury cars also saw an unprecedented success, with 2,507 units sold (up 8 per cent).



The brand claims to be holding the top position in the electric mobility space. It sold 1,249 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars. Among all the models i7 took the top spot with sales of 384 units. Presently, the brand has six fully electric models in its lineup: BMW i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1, MINI Countryman Electric. The brand also has two electric scooters: BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02.

BMW M, the high-performance segment of the brand, achieved its best year yet, delivering 875 units through eight new launches. The BMW M340i became the top-selling M model, with total sales exceeding 1,000 units. MINI also experienced an increase, as its 3-Door Cooper S model set a new record with 250 units sold, marking a 77 percent rise.

BMW's Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) continued to be the foundation of its success, making up 56 percent of sales with 8,351 units sold, reflecting a 16 percent increase. The BMW X1 was the top-selling SAV, representing more than 20 percent of total sales and leading the premium compact SAV segment. At the same time, the BMW X5 achieved its highest annual sales ever with 2,056 units sold, marking an increase of 89 percent.