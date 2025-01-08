CES 2025: Royal Enfield Flying Flea To Be Powered By Qualcomm Tech

The Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2025 is currently underway in Las Vegas, USA and one of the announcements coming from the tech show is that Royal Enfield Flying Flea and tech giant Qualcomm Technologies have announced a collaboration for RE to integrate its Snapdragon QWM2290 system-on-chip (SoC) and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Platform in the upcoming line of Flying Flea motorcycles. The Flying Flea is one of the first two-wheeler platforms to integrate connected services technology via the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud platform.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Speaking about the technology collaboration, Mario Alvisi, chief growth officer, electric vehicles, Royal Enfield said, "Flying Flea is more than a new brand from Royal Enfield - it is a whole new approach in which we are deeply invested in terms of ground-breaking infrastructure, authentic design philosophy and modern technology. While all aspects of our connected electric motorcycles have been developed in-house by our dedicated technical team, our work with Qualcomm Technologies is a significant step in our effort to build advanced EV technology and create a unique and differentiated product experience in the global electric mobility space."

Designed specially to support two-wheelers, the Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC is engineered to provide a truly 'connected' experience into Flying Flea's motorcycles. The Snapdragon QMW2290 SoC powers the core vehicle control unit running an in-house operating system, developed by Flying Flea, that enables the motorcycle to manage all aspects of the vehicle and ride experience through the interactive true round TFT cluster. The Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud give the Flying Flea an ability to maintain seamless communication between the rider and the machine through a secure multi-modal interaction, both on and off the motorcycle with 4G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The motorcycle comes with five pre-set ride modes and allows the rider to customise the ride mode combinations based on the rider requirement and terrain. It also allows the system to recognise and enable mobile phone as a smart key to unlock and start the vehicle. More details about the Flying Flea will be revealed later.