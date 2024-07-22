Top Six Car Launches In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx To Tata Curvv

As we anticipate the Budget 2024, the month of August is shaping up to be an electrifying one for the automotive industry, with a series of highly anticipated car launches, three coupe SUVs to a rugged off-roader and a sleek convertible. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast, a city commuter, or someone with a penchant for luxury and speed, this month's lineup has something special in store for you. Here's a closer look at the top six launches of the coming month.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Let us decode this rather weird name for you. The Roxx suffix can be read as 5-door. So, the Mahindra Thar 5-door's development began a couple of years back, and it has now finally taken its shape and a name. The latter is not garnering attention for the wrong reasons, though. Nonetheless, the anticipation for the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door is high. It will get a slew of new features over its 3-door counterpart. Moreover, it will get an increment wheelbase, a revised suspension setup, and some visual changes. Talking of the launch date, the Thar Roxx is likely to go on sale from August 15.

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is the first coupe SUV on this list. It has just been revealed in the country. The company has announced that it will first go on sale with the electric powertrain. At a later stage, ICE powertrains will also make their way to the Curvv. Based on the Nexon's architecture, the Curvv gets longer than the compact SUV. Also, it will get more features than the Nexon. As for the launch date, it is slated to hit the Indian market by August 7, this year.

Citroen Basalt

The Citroen enters the mid-size SUV space with another addition - Basalt. Yes, it is also based on the same platform as the Citroen C3 Aircross, but with a slightly different approach. It disintegrates the idea of offering a 5+2 seating layout for a more seductive exterior design with a coupe-like roof. The Basalt Coupe SUV will be sold with a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor. Other than its silhouette, key highlights will include impeccable ride quality and an attractive price tag. The Citroen might miss out on a few features to keep the prices in check. The Basalt will be revealed on August 2, followed by its launch.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Moving to the fast lane, the next participant on the list is from Italy. It is the Lamborghini Urus SE. No, Lamborghini isn't shifting to Apple's variant line-up. It is the other way around, instead. The Urus SE is the most powerful form of the sports SUV. Putting to use a twin-turbo V8 PHEV combination for a quick 3.4-second sprint to the 100 kmph mark from a standstill, it is 0.1 seconds faster than the Urus S. Peak power and torque output stands at 800 PS and 950 Nm, respectively. The Urus SE will be launched in the country on August 9.

Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG Coupe

Another SUV Coupe on this list of cars launching in August 2024 is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. Like the updated GLC, the Coupe will boast similar elements on the front. However, the powertrain options will be restricted to a 2.0 turbo-petrol unit putting out 420 Hp and 500 Nm, channelled via a 9-speed AT. The launch will take place on August 8. As for performance, the GLC43 Coupe can do 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a restricted top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

No doubt, the month of August is filled with cars that get good looks as their primary selling points. However, this one is different. It ups the ante to new heights. The seductive CLE Cabriolet is also set to launch in the country on August 8. Based on the C-Class, the drop-top will initially be sold with a 3.0-litre straight-six, capable of producing 380 PS and 500 Nm.