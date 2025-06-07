BYD Files Lawsuit Against 37 Influencers Over Online Defamation

BYD, a Chinese automaker, has ascended to a position, earning it a seat at the table of the largest electric vehicle manufacturers. Usually, the brand is the headline for its models. However, this time, the OEM is attracting attention because of its firm stance against online defamation and misinformation. In an official statement, the brand's legal team has announced action against 37 influencer accounts for allegedly disseminating false information about the company.

BYD is also internally monitoring 126 influencers for allegedly sharing misleading content. The organization highlighted its dedication to addressing defamatory content and urged the community to report any questionable actions, sustaining a proactive financial incentive program for confirmed information linked to online smear efforts.

CarsNewsChina quotes Li Yunfei, General Manager of BYD's Branding and PR department, saying that the company has recently come across a lot of false news in the past couple of years. This forced the manufacturer to take legal action against the accused influencers. "We welcome media criticism and public oversight, but we will not tolerate defamatory content or false accusations," Li wrote. "Legal action will continue."

According to CarNewsChina, "In the statement, BYD said it has faced repeated online attacks in recent years involving false or misleading information that it claims has harmed its brand image, disrupted market order, and negatively affected the wider automotive sector. While BYD has described these incidents as 'organised' or 'coordinated,' it has not provided public evidence supporting the coordination of such efforts," the report said.

BYD also claimed that there are active lawsuits concerning defamation cases. Although certain court rulings have confirmed BYD's legal assertions, additional inquiries are still pending resolution.