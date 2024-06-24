BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed; To Be Unveiled On August 15th

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles will launch the BSA brand in India on August 15th, 2024 and also unveil the BSA Gold Star 650, which will go on sale later.

BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed; To Be Unveiled On August 15th

BSA Gold Star 650 to be unveiled in India on August 15, 2024

Classic Legends, the company that owns Jawa and Yezdi brands in India, has sent us a ‘block your date' for a brand launch on August 15th, 2024. The company is all set to launch, actually revive, their third motorcycle brand in India - BSA on Independence Day, and will also showcase the BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle, which will go on sale soon. With a strong focus on modern classic motorcycles, Classic Legends will bring back the Birmingham Small Arms (BSA) brand in India, which has a strong brand recall when it comes to classic and vintage motorcycles.

BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

The Gold Star 650 is a modern classic motorcycle, with a retro design inspired from the BSA Gold Star of the 50s and the 60s. The fuel tank is a typical tear-drop shaped unit along with a round headlight and a flat-ish seat with wide handlebar. In typical modern classic fashion, the motorcycle gets dollops of chrome to give it that period-correct look. 

BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

The BSA Gold Star 650, as the name suggests, gets a 652 cc engine, a single-cylinder unit, which is liquid-cooled and makes 45 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch. The motorcycle is built around a tubular steel double-cradle frame, with 41 mm telescopic fork up front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. Up front the bike gets a 320 mm disc and at the rear it gets a 255 mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is a standard feature. 

The BSA Gold Star 650 is likely to have a starting price of Rs. 4.5 lakh or less. When it is launched, it could go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

.