BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched At Rs 1.33 Crore

BMW has launched the X7 Signature Edition for the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). This is a cosmetic update that will be sold in limited numbers. It is based on the X7 xDrive40i variant and commands a premium of Rs 3 lakh over the standard variant. It will be exclusively booked via BMW's online store. Let's take a look at everything that's changed in the SUV that will be locally produced at BMW Group's manufacturing facility in Chennai.

The BMW X7 Signature Edition gets Swarovski glass cut crystal daytime running lamps with the iconic glow pattern. It also gets aluminium satinated roof rails and aluminium satinated exterior elements. The X7 Signature Edition will be sold in just two colour options: Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

The interior comes with the instrument panel finished in Individual leather, crystal door pins and Alcantara comfort cushions for the second row passengers. The feature highlights include 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3-inch digital driver display, head-up display, panoramic sunroof and a lot more.

The BMW X7 Signature Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. It pumps out 381 hp and 520 Nm of peak torque which allows it to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.8 seconds. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel drive setup. It competes against the likes of Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Audi Q7.