BMW i7 Buyers To Get Free Registration Under Brand's New Uniform Price Policy

BMW India has announced a new uniform pricing offer for its flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7, sold in the Indian market. Based on the automaker's announcement, this offer removes the regional variations in the price of the vehicle because of different registration costs across the nation. This is because the company will absorb registration fees. This is applied for the current price of the vehicle, which is Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom).

The pricing initiative includes registration fees and GST, along with any applicable compensation cess, but excludes Tax Collected at Source, any additional local taxes, and insurance. This offer is limited to the BMW i7 and is available at all authorized BMW dealerships across India.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said," BMW India has always looked as electric mobility as a holistic concept. We are the pioneers and leaders in the luxury electric mobility space with a novel approach to electric products and services. The introduction of a uniform price for the customers of BMW i7 will ensure price parity for our valuable customers regardless of which location they want to register their vehicle in."

"With this innovative offer, our focus is on customer centricity and encouraging the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next-level style and substance, the i7 will continue to shape forwardism in every way," he added.

The BMW i7 is the brand's first all-electric luxury sedan, merging cutting-edge electric drivetrain technology with classic luxury attributes. The car features BMW's Interaction Bar in the cockpit and Live Cockpit Professional, which includes a curved display for navigation and live traffic updates.

The interior boasts Executive Lounge Seating, allowing for a 42.5-degree recline, multifunctional seats with massage capabilities, and seat ventilation. In the back, the BMW Theatre Screen provides entertainment, while My Modes enables personalization of sound, lighting, temperature, and suspension settings.

From a technical standpoint, the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology in the i7 eDrive50 variant generates 449 horsepower and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. The vehicle can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds and has a range of up to 603 kilometers according to WLTP testing conditions.