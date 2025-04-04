BMW Group Registers 7 Per cent Sales Growth in Q1 2025

Image for representation
BMW Group India has released its sales and has reported its highest-ever first-quarter deliveries in 2025. This comes in the form of deliveries of 3,914 cars (BMW and MINI) and 1,373 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) between January and March 2025. This translates to a growth of 7 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, each month in the quarter registered its highest-ever sales.
BMW announced that it continues to hold the title of India's top luxury EV brand for the third year running. Electric vehicle sales surged by 206 per cent compared to the previous year, with 646 BMW and MINI EVs being delivered.
The recently launched BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase at Auto Expo 2025 received over 1,500 bookings, making it the top-selling luxury EV for the quarter. Additionally, sales of BMW's long wheelbase models experienced a 187 per cent rise, indicating a robust demand for larger and more premium vehicles.
The BMW 7 Series continued to be a favorite in the luxury sedan market, while the BMW X7 gained traction among high-end Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs). The BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase was the leading sedan in the business sector.
SAVs made up 55 per cent of all BMW sales, amounting to 2,079 units sold, with an 11 per cent increase year-on-year. The BMW X1 topped the charts in this category, accounting for over 30 per cent of BMW's total SAV sales.
MINI recorded sales of 150 units in Q1 2025, with the MINI Cooper S standing out as the best-selling model, more than doubling its sales from the previous year.
BMW Motorrad registered the delivery of 1,373 motorcycles during the quarter. The BMW G 310 RR was the favored choice in the smart-cc segment, while the BMW 900 GS/GSA topped sales in the high-end CBU category.
