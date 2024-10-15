BMW G310 R And G 310 GS Get Festive Benefits Till November 15

BMW Motorrad India has announced festive season benefits for the entry-level offerings in its motorcycle lineup. The G 310 R and the G 310 GS are now available with offers such as zero down payment with on-road financing, zero maintenance cost for 3 years and two years extension on the standard warranty of 3 years. This offer is valid from 15 October to 15 November 2024 at authorized BMW Motorrad showrooms across India.

The EMI plans for the BMW G 310 R start from Rs 6,999 while the plans for the G 310 GS start from 7,999. The EMI cost is inclusive of the BMW Motorrad's periodic maintenance and the labour charges for a period of three years. BMW India will also offer road-side assistance packages which is not a part of this offer.

The BMW G 310 R is the entry-level offering which is priced between Rs 3.05 lakh and Rs 3.07 lakh (ex-showroom India). It is powered by a single-cylinder, 313cc engine that churns out 34 hp and 28 Nm of peak torque. Its paired with a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. The suspension duties are handled by an upside-down front suspension with a rear monoshock. The seat height is 785 mm making it better suited for short riders.

The most affordable off-roader from BMW Motorrad is the G 310 GS which uses the same unit as the street fighter. It also uses a 6-speed gearbox unit but utilises a 41mm USD front fork and rear monoshock that are better suited for bad roads. However, the seat height at 835 mm, is not too friendly for shorter riders.