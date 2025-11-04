BMW F 450 GS Revealed At EICMA 2025; Check Details

BMW Motorrad has finally revealed the production-spec version of its much-awaited adventure tourer, the BMW F 450 GS. The brand had been testing the motorcycle for quite some time now and previously revealed the concept version at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With its unveiling at EICMA 2025, we now have the important details about the BMW F 450 GS.

BMW F 450 GS gets a newly developed 450cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a peak power and torque output of 48 PS and 43 Nm, respectively, mated with Quickshifter Pro for easy gear switching. This powertrain has been co-developed with TVS under their ongoing partnership.

The production-ready model carries forward key styling elements from its concept version, such as a sculpted fuel tank, angular side fairings, and a pointed front profile with a pronounced beak-like extension. The headlamp design, seemingly influenced by the R 1300 GS, showcases striking X-shaped DRLs. A sleek tail lamp at the rear rounds off the motorcycle's aggressive and dynamic look.

The company stated the bike weighs 175kg, though it didn't clarify whether this refers to kerb or dry weight. Considering the smaller G 310 GS already has a 175kg kerb weight, it's likely this figure excludes fluids. In practical terms, the final production model is expected to tip the scales slightly higher than the concept.

The BMW F 450 GS rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and the suspension duty is performed by 43mm USD forks at the front with adjustable spring preload & rebound, and a rear monoschock.

The BMW F 450 GS is also equipped with a TFT panel enabled with connectivity features, easy ride clutch, heated grips, adjustable levers, and more. It will be available in two color options, namely, Cosmic Black and Racing Red.