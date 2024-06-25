BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launch In India On July 24: Things To Know

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch its flagship electric scooter CE 04 in the Indian market on July 24. The German automaker will also introduce the 5 Series, Mini Cooper S and electric Countryman.

BMW's flagship electric scooter CE 04 made its global debut back in 2021. CE 04 has been showcased at several BMW events in the last few months, including JoyTown. BMW has confirmed CE 04's India launch on July 24. Here's all you need to know about the electric scooter.

With a maximum output of 42 hp, the new BMW CE 04 touches 50 kmph from a standstill in 2.6 seconds. The claimed top speed is 120 kmph. The new BMW CE 04 has a battery cell capacity of 8.9 kWh, providing a range of some 130 kilometres. When the battery is completely flat, charging time ideally is 4 hours and 20 minutes using a (2.3kW) standard charger. A 6.9 kW fast charger can refuel the battery in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

BMW CE 04 gets a traction control system and three riding modes: eco, rain and road. The main frame is a tubular steel construction. The front wheel is controlled by a telescopic fork with a slider tube diameter of 35 mm. Rear wheel control consists of a single-sided swing arm. At the rear, suspension and damping are performed by a directly controlled, fully covered-spring strut. The e-scooter rides on 15-inch wheels. BMW CE 04 gets a twin-disc brake in the front and a single-disc system at the rear, in addition to an anti-lock braking system.

The new BMW CE 04 comes standard with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and connectivity. The BMW CE 04 packs all-LED technology, including a headlamp for high beam and low beam at the front. In addition to a rear light featuring LED technology, there are also LED turn indicators. The design is highly futuristic with funky graphics. BMW CE 04 may be priced around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).