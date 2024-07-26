Bhavish Aggarwal Teases New Ola Electric Motorcycle

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teases new electric motorcycle

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric put up a photo of a battery pack which is supported by a tubular frame, giving away the fact that it belongs to one of the three motorcycle designs patented recently by the company. Now if you look at the image closely, you can also see the front sprocket with a chain drive and footpegs as well. The battery pack seems to be larger than that of the current motorcycles and the seat seems to be at the same height as that of the battery pack indicating that the seat height will be accessible.

Working on something 😎 pic.twitter.com/xGqWnAub5V — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 24, 2024

Presently Ola only has electric scooters in its portfolio and Bhavish Aggarwal intends to add a few electric motorcycles to the mix and there are only a handful of players in the segment which include Revolt, Matter and Ultraviolette but that is at the upper end of the EV spectrum.

Ola Electric is the current market leader as far as electric two-wheelers go, with over 2.5 lakh units sold in 2023, making it the first EV manufacturer to cross the figure in terms of annual sales. The company's market share in 2023 was around 31 per cent and it averages around 20,000 units in monthly sales.