Auto Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched In India Priced At Rs 17.99 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the Creta Electric in the Indian market. The electric SUV has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Carrying forward the name of the brand's most popular model in the Indian market, it is also the most affordable electric vehicle in the brand's current lineup. The EV is poised to compete against models like Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara in the country.

The design of the Hyundai Creta Electric draws significant inspiration from its internal combustion engine (ICE) version, particularly in terms of aesthetics. It features similar headlamp designs and daytime running lights (DRLs). It gets some unique elements like a sealed grille and a charging port adorned with the Hyundai emblem. Additionally, it gets a newly designed bumper is to accommodate active air flaps that manage airflow for battery cooling. The overall shape of the vehicle remains unchanged, but it includes a redesigned 17-inch alloy wheel. Buyers can choose from eight monotone colors and two dual-tone variations.



Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Unveiled, Gets ADAS

Inside the Hyundai Creta Electric, the layout closely mirrors that of the ICE model, with some revisions. It includes a revamped three-spoke steering wheel that displays a pattern with dots instead of the standard Hyundai logo. The vehicle also features a completely digital instrument panel and an updated touchscreen infotainment system equipped with new software and other elements, all presented with light-colored upholstery.

For occupants safety, it comes packed with an extensive list of features, including a digital key, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and additional safety equipment for passengers' protection. These features are categorized into four different trims: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.

This electric vehicle offers two battery pack configurations: a 42 kWh battery that boasts a claimed driving range of 390 km, and a larger 51.4 kWh battery that provides an estimated range of 473 km on one charge. Both battery types can be charged using a DC charger, allowing them to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 58 minutes. There is also the option for an 11 kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger, which can fully charge the battery from 10 percent to 100 percent within four hours (using AC Home Charging).