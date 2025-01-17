Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Unveiled, Gets ADAS

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the first electric SUV of the brand
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first-born electric SUV, e-Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV comes with a completely new design and will represent the brand against models like Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and others in the Indian market. It is to be noted that this is a crucial segment as it has been noticing steady growth in the country. Furthermore, the electric SUV will be only manufactured in India.
The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara comes with design similarities with the eVX Concept showcased for the first time at Auto Expo 2023. However, there are certain changes in the design to make it more appealing to the eyes. These can be seen in the form of a unique design for the headlamps with horizontally placed Y-shaped three-point matrix headlamps with DRLs on each side of the brand's logo. It will also have a rather muscular bonnet adding to its characters.
The cabin of Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara comes with a completely new layout in sync with the brand's style. Specifically, it gets a twin-deck design complemented by a twin-spoke polygonal steering wheel. Additionally, the brand has loaded the electric SUV with tons of features like 10-way powered driver seat, multi colour ambient lighthing. For safety. the brand has added seven airbags, a suite of Level 2 ADAS features, 360-degree camera, TPMS, and more.
Based on the Heartect e platform of the brand, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara has been equipped with 49 kWh battery pack with the option of a 61 kWh battery pack. With all of this in place, the electric SUV is going offer a range of over 500 km on a single charge. The brand is yet to reveal the other specifications of the EV.
