Audi Q8 Gold Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Crore: Design, Specs, Features

Audi India has today launched the new Q8 flagship SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs 1,17,49,000, ex-showroom. With the launch of the new Audi Q8, the company is also celebrating a momentous occasion of selling 1,00,000 cars in India, in just over fifteen years. To commemorate this milestone, the brand has a 100-day celebration benefit for Audi customers - this includes loyalty benefits on any purchase, service plans, Extended Warranty, Audi Genuine Accessories, Audi Genuine Merchandise and Collections and attractive corporate and trade-in benefits.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "The new Audi Q8 sits right at the top of our Q-range, embodying the brand's unwavering commitment to progress through technology. This launch not only reinforces our dedication to the Indian market but also our promise to continually exceed the expectations of luxury car enthusiasts and our customers. With its striking new design, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched performance, we are confident the new Audi Q8 will excite our customers who seek nothing but the best."

2024 Audi Q8 - Specs

Powered by a 3.0 L TFSI engine delivering 340 Hp and 500 Nm of torque, enhanced with a 48V Mild Hybrid technology for superior performance and efficiency. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, with an impressive top speed of 250 km/h. It is equipped with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, along with the Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. There's Audi Drive Select with six customizable driving modes, in addition to an Individual mode.

2024 Audi Q8 - Design

The updated Audi Q8 features a bold new single-frame grille with a distinctive vertical inlay design in a droplet shape that adds to its commanding and elegant presence on the road. Also, the new air intake grille and spoiler enhance the aerodynamic profile and dynamic appearance of the new Q8. For an airy cabin, it comes with a panoramic sunroof and frameless doors. The rim size is now 21 inches, and the front end is equipped with HD Matrix LED headlamps with a laser beam featuring an X-shaped design. Moreover, it is available in eight striking colours - Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige and an exclusive new shade of Sakhir Gold.

2024 Audi Q8: Cabin & Features

The update Q8 comes equipped with a new Park Assist Plus, 360-surround view camera, power-latching doors, power-operated tailgate, 4-zone climate control, 25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment unit, 730 watt 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, 31.24-inch all-digital instrument cluster, and more. Also, it offers the option of 4 different interior themes - Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey.