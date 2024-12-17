Audi Plans Brussels Factory Shutdown, Q8 E-Tron Discontinuation Next

Volkswagen Group is going through a crisis that is leaving a lasting impact on the company. The brand seems to be reevaluating its EV plans with the group shutting down its factories in Germany. Now, the brand has announced that the plant in Brussels will be the next to shut down. Following this, the automaker will also eliminate two of its electric models. Specifically, the automaker will discontinue the Q8 E-Tron and Q8 E-Tron Sportback because of its poor sales.

It is to be noted that the Brussels plant was important for the automaker as it is the "world's first carbon-neutral high volume production plant in the luxury segment." The plant has a total capacity of producing 120,000 vehicles. However, the brand has only sold 49,001 units of the Q8 E-Tron in 2023. The shutting down of the plant will impact 3000 employees working at the place.



Also Read: Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In India: Maruti Suzuki Baleno To Mahindra Scorpio

The shutdown of the plant will also result in the end of production for the Q8 E-Tron and the Q8 E-Tron Sportback. This model was first launched in 2018 under the name E-Tron, with the Sportback variant introduced a year later, and the vehicle was rebranded as the Q8 E-Tron after a minor facelift in 2022. The final units of these models are set to be produced by February 28, 2025.

Gerd Walker, a board member at Audi and head of production, expressed, "The decision to close the Brussels factory is painful. Personally, it was the toughest decision I've ever had to make in my professional career." Previously, there were indications that Audi had put the plant up for sale, with speculation that the Chinese company Nio might acquire it, but Nio's CEO has refuted those claims.

The electric vehicle transition has significantly impacted traditional automakers, leading many to reconsider their EV strategies. Audi announced plans to become fully electric by 2033 but has since indicated a desire for flexibility regarding drivetrain options in their vehicles. This trend also applies to other manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, and even Volvo, who were initially leaders in the electric vehicle movement.