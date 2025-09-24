Advertisement

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e Launched At Rs 1.23 Lakh

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e has been launched in India with MotoGP-inspired livery.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e

Aprilia, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, has launched the limited-edition SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e in India. The MotoGP-inspired version of the SR 175 hp-e is available at a starting price of Rs 1,22,521 (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 3,000 more expensive than the standard version. While the mechanical aspects remain unchanged, the new livery gives the limited edition SR 175 hp-e a sporty appeal.

Regarding the design, the limited-edition Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e retains the overall design of the standard version. However, the 'sportier' 175 hp-e gets matte black shade on the body, with livery inspired by Aprilia's MotoGP motorcycle in MotoGP. The race-inspired livery carries red and purple stickers, the Aprilia logo & sponsor stickers. Also, the black grab rails, blacked out wheels with a red strip running round the front wheel, further add to the racing appeal.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e

On the technical front, the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e remains unchanged and gets the features as seen on the standard model. The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 gets a 5.5-inch colour TFT display, an LED lighting system that includes LED headlights, taillights, and indicators, an upswept exhaust, 14-inch wheels, and more.  

The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e borrows the power mill from the standard version, and is powered by a 174.7 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC 3 valve engine that is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 13 hp and 14.14 Nm, respectively.

