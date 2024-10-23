Aprilia RS 457 Gets Quickshifter At Special Price, Valid Till Oct 31: Check Here

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group has announced a special limited-time offer for their most sought-after mid-range performance sports bike, Aprilia RS457. Customers who take deliveries of the Aprilia RS 457 from 23rd October until 31st October 2024 can bring home the motorcycle at a special price of Rs 4.17 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra) including the in-demand quick-shifter accessory, along with additional benefits.

The comprehensive list of benefits that new customers can look forward to are:

Special Price of INR 4.17 lakh including quick shifter accessory

Complimentary Roadside Assistance

Zero Down payment

Low rate of interest at 8.99%

3-Year Warranty

Revealing the offer, Mr Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, "The response that the Aprilia RS457 has received has been tremendous and we are grateful for the support the customers have shown. As a small token of our appreciation and to add more light to this Diwali, we are introducing special benefits for the Aprilia RS457 and urge all to make the most of it. Recently, we have also increased our presence to 44 touch points across India in CY 2024 to ensure our customers get the best experience of ownership."

The special benefits can only be availed on the Aprilia RS457 deliveries scheduled until 31st October 2024 across all Aprilia showrooms in India.