Ampere Magnus Neo Sets Record For Longest Journey By Family Electric Scooter

Greaves Electric Mobility's newly launched electric scooter Ampere Magnus Neo has successfully completed a record-setting ride from Greaves Electric Mobility's headquarters in Bengaluru to the Bharat Global Mobility Expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Covering a distance of about 2,300 km over the course of 8 days. The ride has earned the model a place in the India Book of Records for the "Longest Journey by a City-Speed Family Electric Scooter", echoing Ampere's leadership in the electric two-wheeler space.
The Magnus Neo, an updated variant of the Ampere Magnus embarked on the journey from Bengaluru on January 6, 2025, and concluded it in Delhi, reaching the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2025 on January 15, 2025, covering a distance of about 2,300 km through diverse terrains and environments.
The Magnus Neo sports several upgrades from its predecessor, featuring a LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery. It provides a certified range of 100+ km for extended rides, enabling a portable battery solution, as well as a safe and efficient charging time of 5-6 hours. Further, it can achieve a top speed of 65 kmph and is built with 12" alloy wheels for enhanced stability.
Priced at just Rs 79,999, as part of a special introductory offer, the Magnus Neo is available in five vibrant colours - Metallic Red, Glacial White, Ocean Blue, Galactic Grey, and Glossy Black, with a premium dual-tone finish. Further, it carries a battery warranty of 5 years or 75,000 km, whichever comes first.
