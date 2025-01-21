Tata Curvv Pulls Trucks Weighing 42 Tonnes, New 1.2L Hyperion In Action: Video

Tata Motors launched its Coupe SUV in the Indian market last year, called the Curvv. It is pitted as a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and likes. While the Tata Curvv's uniqueness lies in its design, it also gets a new 1.2L turbo-petrol motor. With substantial differences over the Nexon's 1.2L turbo-petrol, it belts out 125 Hp and 225 Nm. Now, Tata Motors has released a new video, where the Curvv can be seen towing a total weight of 42,000 kilos. The weight is distributed in three trucks, each weighing 12,000 kilos.
The Tata Curvv is priced from Rs 10 lakh, and it goes up to Rs 19.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is available with three engine choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol, 1.2L Hyperion turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. These engines can be either paired to a 7-speed DCA or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The lesser 1.2L Revotron motor peaks out at 120 Hp/172 Nm, while the oil burner produces 115 Hp and 260 Nm.
Also Read - Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Tata Sierra ICE Concept Unveiled
With a long list of features, the Tata Curvv certainly has the potential to impress the techies. It gets a level 2 ADAS, multiple airbags, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, adaptive cruise controls, emergency braking assistance, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and a Harman sound system.
The Tata Curvv is priced from Rs 10 lakh, and it goes up to Rs 19.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is available with three engine choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol, 1.2L Hyperion turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. These engines can be either paired to a 7-speed DCA or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The lesser 1.2L Revotron motor peaks out at 120 Hp/172 Nm, while the oil burner produces 115 Hp and 260 Nm.
Also Read - Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Tata Sierra ICE Concept Unveiled
With a long list of features, the Tata Curvv certainly has the potential to impress the techies. It gets a level 2 ADAS, multiple airbags, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, adaptive cruise controls, emergency braking assistance, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and a Harman sound system.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world