2026 Toyota RAV4 Breaks Cover Globally, Ditches Pure Petrol Powertrain

The Japanese auto major has finally taken the wraps off the sixth-gen RAV4. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 has some design tweaks, giving it a sharper and bolder look overall. Also, there has been a major update in the powertrain options available for the RAV4. Though it is planned to be rolled out in over 180 countries, there has been no clarification on when it will be launched in India.

2026 Toyota RAV4: Engine And Powertrain

Toyota has now benched the pure petrol powertrain for the 2026 RAV4 and is available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The HEV and PHEV setup utilises a 2.5-liter inline four petrol engine, and the hybrid setup produces 226 hp in FWD and 236 hp in the AWD setup.

The Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid uses a 22.7 kWh battery pack and is capable of producing a peak power output of 320 hp. The brand also claims that the updated RAV4's electric driving range has increased to 80 km, and is now available with a DC fast charging setup for a few variants.

2026 Toyota RAV4: Exterior And Design

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is based on the brand's "Hammerhead" style concept and gets C-shaped LED headlights, a more muscular hood, a full-width black lightbar that houses tail lights with vertically placed LED, the RAV4 lettering, and more.

2026 Toyota RAV4: Interior And Features

The sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 has made some major changes on the inside, replacing control nobs with onscreen controls. Also, Toyota has added more screens in the new iteration, it now gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an option to pair it with a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch touchscreen powered by Toyota's new Arene software platform. The brand has also added new safety features in the suite that include a pre-collision system, front cross-traffic alert, and secondary collision brake. Also, the Toyota T-mate has now been updated for better driver assistance and safety.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Interior

2026 Toyota RAV4: Trims And Price

Toyota claims that the 2026 RAV4 will be available in Core, Sport, Rugged, Woodland, and a sport-themed GR Sport trim. The prices of the RAV4 have not been announced yet, and the brand has not specified any details of its launch in India. It is likely to be priced around the USD 34,000 mark.