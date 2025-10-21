2026 Honda Rebel 300 Gets E-Cluth Tech, New Color Options

Honda has officially revealed that the upcoming update for its Rebel 300 cruiser will feature the advanced E-clutch technology. Known for its popularity across international markets, the Rebel 300 is expected to elevate its cruiser appeal even further with this new tech integration. Although the Rebel 300 is currently not on sale in India, the possibility of its future launch in the country remains open and cannot be completely dismissed.

Starting with the specs, the 2026 Honda Rebel 300 is going to keep its power unit unchanged. It will carry the 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable pof churning out a peak power and torque output of up to 25 hp and 23.86 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission with Honda E-Clutch.

2026 Honda Rebel 300 e-clutch

With the 2026 update, the Honda Rebel 300 will not get any major design or cosmetic change and resembles the model available on sale in the international market. However, the brand has added two new color options for the cruiser, namely- Pearl Smoky Gray and Matte Black Metallic.

On the feature list, the 2026 Honda Rebel 300 will get an all-led setup, dual channel ABS, LCD screen that blends moder-retro design statement and more. Also, with the new update the 2026 Honda Rebel 300 will get the E-clutch technology that is an electronic system that automates clutch operation, allowing for smooth starting, stopping, and gear changes without the need for manual clutch operation.

The MY25 model of the Honda Rebel 300 is priced at around USD 4,850 ( approx. Rs 4.27 lakh). With the update, the 2026 Honda Rebel 300 has now been tagged at around USD 5,349 (apprx. Rs 4.70 lakh).