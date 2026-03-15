Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix delivered a historic moment as Kimi Antonelli stormed to his maiden Formula One pole, becoming the youngest polesitter in the sport's history. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver produced a brilliant lap of 1m32.064s in Q3 at the Shanghai International Circuit, edging out teammate George Russell to secure a front-row lockout for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Russell's challenge was hampered by a gearbox issue that limited him to a single final attempt. Behind the Mercedes pair, Scuderia Ferrari locked out the second row, with Lewis Hamilton narrowly beating teammate Charles Leclerc.
Here are the live updates of the main race of the 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: McLaren Duo Set To Start From 5th And 6th
On the third row we have the McLaren, with Oscar Piastri at 5th and Lando Norris starting today from the 6th place.
2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Ferrari's Follow Mercedes
Next to Kimi And George, are Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) locking the third and fourt place for the main race start.
2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Antonelli Is The Youngest Pole-Sitter
With this Kimi Antonelli is now 'F1's youngest ever pole-sitter' (19 years, 6 months, 18 day), surpassing, Sebastian Vettel's record in 2008 Italian Grand Prix, (21 years, 2 months, 11 days).
2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE: What Happened In Qualifying?
Qualifying concluded with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli taking pole position, while teammate George Russell followed closely to secure second place and complete a front-row lockout.