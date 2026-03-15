Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix delivered a historic moment as Kimi Antonelli stormed to his maiden Formula One pole, becoming the youngest polesitter in the sport's history. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver produced a brilliant lap of 1m32.064s in Q3 at the Shanghai International Circuit, edging out teammate George Russell to secure a front-row lockout for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Russell's challenge was hampered by a gearbox issue that limited him to a single final attempt. Behind the Mercedes pair, Scuderia Ferrari locked out the second row, with Lewis Hamilton narrowly beating teammate Charles Leclerc.

Here are the live updates of the main race of the 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

