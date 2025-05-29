2025 Tata Punch Facelift Snapped Testing In India, Here's What To Expect

Tata Motors is working on the facelifted iteration of the Punch. It has been spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions, which suggests that the launch is right around the corner. Recently, a camouflaged version of the Tata Punch facelift has been spied, which gives a glimpse of the changes the SUV will possess on the exterior and interior. The launch could happen sometime around the festive season this year.

2025 Tata Punch Facelift: Exterior Expected

Tata Punch was launched way back in 2021, and it is the first time that the SUV will be getting a major update. While the facelifted version was expected to get some exterior design revisions, the recently spotted test mule suggests that Tata is going to retain most of the exterior elements from its current model on sale. Though a few changes are expected to be seen on the front-end, including a new grille and revised LED headlamp setup. More details of the Tata Punch facelift will be revealed once it is unveiled officially.

2025 Tata Punch Facelift: Interior Expected

The interior of the sub-compact SUV, revealed in the images, shows a few changes. The spy shots reveal that the 2025 Punch will get a refreshed dashboard. The other interior elements of the Punch facelift include- 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, a 7-inch TFT console, and more.

2025 Tata Punch Facelift: Powertrain Expected

Tata is likely to offer the same engine and powertrain options for the facelifted Punch as seen in the current model. It is expected to get a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine, which is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 86 bhp and 113 Nm. Also, it is expected to retain the CNG option that churns out 73.4 bhp and 103 Nm. Transmission options could include a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.