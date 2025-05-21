2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launching Tomorrow: Here's All About It

The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift will officially go on sale in the country tomorrow. The indigenous carmaker revealed the mid-cycle refresh of the premium hatchback a few days back. The interior and exterior updates of the Altroz facelift are already revealed. Tomorrow, we will finally get to know how much it costs with the updates in place. And, once launched, it will continue to lock horns with its existing set of rivals - Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and the likes. Interestingly, we do know a fair bit about the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift, and here's all of it.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift - Design

The Altroz now gets redesigned headlamps. While the overall silhouette of the car remains the same, Tata Motors has tweaked a few parts to make it look fresh. Thus, we have a new set of headlamps. These are all-LED units with eyebrow-style LED DRLs. Also, the bumpers on both ends are now refreshed units. First seen on the Curvv, the flush-type door handles have also made their way to the Altroz facelift now.

Another change is a new 3d-style radiator grille on the facelifted model. It looks a little more complicated than one seen on the outgoing model. Nonetheless, adds a sense of fresh air to the face. Around the rear, the bulky tail lamps are now replaced with rather slender-looking units. Also, the tail lamps are now connected to each other.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift - Interior & Features

Tata Altroz facelift gets a revised dashboard on the inside. It looks more mature than the unit seen on the outgoing model. Moreover, it now houses a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, along with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. It further gets a 360-degree parking camera, new seats, a single-pane sunroof, and revised ambient lighting.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift - Specs

There could be 3 engine choices, like the outgoing model. To start off, there will be the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 88 HP of power and 115 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed DCT. Next up, this very motor could do with the dual-cylinder CNG tech, maxing out at 73.5 HP and 103 Nm. The transmission option here could be restricted to a 5-speed stick shift unit. Interestingly, the 2025 Altroz facelift could retain the 1.5L oil burner, churning out 90 HP and 200 Nm. It could also be offered with just a 5-speed manual gearbox.