2025 Nissan Micra Breaks Cover: Looks Chic,Fully Electric

Nissan has taken the wraps off the Micra EV, the electrified version of its popular hatchback. The electric version of the Nissan Micra has been designed at Nissan's Design Europe (NDE) in London and is likely to be up for sale in Europe first and later in other countries.

The Nissan Micra EV is based on the brand's Ampr Small platform, and it gets two battery pack options- a 40 kWh or a 52 kWh battery. The 40 kWh battery is said to deliver 120 hp, while the bigger battery pack is capable of churning out 147 hp.

The Nissan Micra EV claims to have a "friendly face" with distinctive headlights, semi-circular DRLs, giving an impression of "raised eyebrows". The brand highlights that the Micra EV will get six color options, two roof options, and 14 colour options. The ice-cream scoop feature line, prominent wheel arches with black panel inserts, and 18-inch wheels are the other exterior highlights of the Nissan Micra EV.

Nissan claims that the new Micra might seem to be compact from the outside but ensures enough space on the inside. It has a trunk space of 300 liters and split folding rear seats. The other interior feature in the Nissan Micra EV includes 48-color ambient lighting, voice control Google assist for music control, change car settings, activate smart home devices, and more. The Harmon Kardon audio system is claimed to enhance the music experience.