Maruti Suzuki Escudo Coming This Diwali: All About New Creta, Seltos Rival

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a new SUV which will likely be named ‘Escudo' and is codenamed Y17. This model will compete in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment against. It will likely fill the gap between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in Maruti's lineup and will be available at Arena dealerships. While it was initially designed as a 7-seater, Maruti has decided to focus on a 5-seater version to better meet market demand and compete against the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Rumours suggest, originally Maruti Suzuki had planned to develop a new internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV that would be a 3-row, 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara. Test vehicles have been spotted on the roads, but the 7-seater version would have competed with vehicles such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Pro: Variant-Wise Features Explained

The Escudo will share the Global-C platform with the Grand Vitara but will be slightly longer, likely providing more space in the cabin and simultaneously more boot space than both the Grand Vitara (373 liters) and the Creta (433 liters).

In terms of engine options, the Escudo is expected to feature a 1.5-liter petrol engine delivering 101.65 hp and 139 Nm of torque, a CNG option providing 86.79 hp, and a strong hybrid variant with a total output of 113.97 hp. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an e-CVT for hybrids, with choices for both 2WD and 4WD (Suzuki AllGrip).

The Escudo is expected to be priced lower than its competitors, with some variants positioned as cost-effective alternatives to the Creta and Seltos. Additionally, Toyota is likely to introduce a rebadged version of the upcoming Y17.