2025 Mini Cooper JCW Petrol Unveiled

BMW-owned Mini has unveiled the updated version of the performance-oriented Cooper JCW (John Cooper Works) hatchback. It is available in both hatchback and convertible forms. This JCW version is based on the same Cooper that was launched in India earlier this year in July. The British brand also revealed the JCW Electric with 258 hp and the JCW Aceman at the Paris Motor Show, which took place a few weeks ago.

Mechanical Updates

The petrol-powered JCW versions are equipped with the same potent 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that delivers 228 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This offers 27 hp more power and 80 Nm higher torque than the Cooper S sold in India. All this power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The John Cooper Works claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds for the hatchback, while the heavier convertible variant achieves it in 6.4 seconds. The top speed for the hatchback is rated at 250 km/h, with the convertible capable of 245 km/h.

Visual Updates

Cosmetic updates to the Mini John Cooper Works include JCW badging on the grille, centrally mounted exhaust unit, a blacked-out rear diffuser, JCW-branded red brake callipers, and 17-inch JCW alloy wheels. There are also optional 18-inch two-tone spoke alloy wheels available.

The interior features black synthetic leather upholstery with knitted red accents. The dashboard has a knitted surface with a chequered flag pattern. The pedals are finished in stainless steel, and the steering wheel features JCW branding with bespoke fabric trim.

It is priced between Rs 42.43 lakh and Rs 49.5 lakh (converted from Euro) in Europe. Mini India has not yet made an official statement regarding its India launch, but it is expected to arrive soon.