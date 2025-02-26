2025 KTM 390 Adventure Delivery Commences Today, Gets Segment First Features

KTM has started delivering the all-new 390 Adventure to buyers from today. The KTM 390 Adventure is one of the most selling adventure tourers in India. It also gets some of the segment-first features. Check out the details below.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure 390: Engine And Powertrain
The KTM 390 Adventure gets a 398.63cc, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 46 HP and 35 Nm, respectively. The engine has been tuned for better refinement and improved power delivery.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure 390: Hardware And Features
The new KTM 390 Adventure has introduced segment-first features like a fully adjustable long travel suspension measuring 43 mm forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear measuring 203mm of travel. The braking duty is taken care of by the 320mm front disc and the 240 mm rear disc brakes. It also gets a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels.
Apart from these, it also gets other segment-first features like - a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, switchable motorcycle traction control, cornering MTC, and off-road ABS. It offers three riding modes- street, rain, and off-road.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure 90: Price And Rivals
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs 3,67,699 (ex-showroom). The BMW G 310 GS and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 stand as competitors to the KTM 390 Adventure.
