2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Launched, Rivals Himalayan 450: Key Highlights

PUNE: KTM on Wednesday launched the new 390 Adventure and Adventure X at Rs 3,67,699 and Rs 2,91,140 (respectively). The 390 Adventure series is based on a new platform and brings in advanced features and revised mechanicals. The company also plans to introduce 390 Enduro R in the market soon.

Engine:

The 390 Adventure series gets an LC4C 399-cc engine, which delivers 46 horsepower and 39 Nm of torque. This new LC4c powerplant features a smaller valve cover with a smaller cylinder head, reducing the weight at the upper end of the engine. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter and slipper clutch.

Hardware:

The KTM 390 Adventure models feature selectable ride modes: Street, rain and off-road. The higher-spec Adventure is fitted with cornering MTC (motorcycle traction control) which uses the input from the 3D IMU sensor to adapt in cornering situations.

The 2025 models feature rally-inspired LED lighting all around. The new 5-inch TFT dashboards are supported by redesigned switchgear with illuminated switches. The KTM Adventure lineup is equipped with dual-channel ABS, with 320 mm front and 240 mm rear discs. It also comes with a selectable offroad ABS mode.

The KTM 390 Adventure features WP APEX 43 mm open cartridge USD forks with 200 mm of travel. The forks are adjustable for compression and rebound in 30-click steps, making them fully adjustable. At the rear, the WP APEX Separate piston shock absorber also boasts 205 mm of travel. The rebound is adjustable by 20 clicks, and the preload is 10-step adjustable with a tool.



A new 2-piece steel trellis frame design is based on the generation 3 platform shared with the smaller-capacity Duke, Enduro R models but features a different steering head angle, triple clamps, subframe mounts, and rigidity profile. The 390 Adventure is off-road-biased with 21-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wheels with tubeless tires.

How Is 390 Adventure X Different?

The KTM 390 Adventure X are suited for road-focused adventures with occasional off-road use. It comes with 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) cast wheels, fitted with tubeless tires. The 390 Adventure X features a non-adjustable WP APEX 43 mm big-piston USD fork with 200 mm of travel, with a WP APEX Emulsion shock absorber with 205 mm of travel.