2025 Kia Carens Clavis: Wish It Had These 5 Missing Features

Kia India recently launched the Carens Clavis as a more premium version of the Carens MPV in the Indian market. The addition of the Clavis suffix in the name brings a host of changes in terms of design and multiple additions to the feature list. Even though the list of features is miles long and covers almost all aspects of comfort and safety. A few tech elements are absent, which can be classified as "want" rather than "need". Here we take a look at the list of all such features in the Kia Carens Clavis.

Dual-Zone Climate Control

Dual-zone climate control is one of the features that is often considered by consumers as an essential feature for cabin comfort. This is one of the features missing from the newly launched MPV. However, the brand offers the feature on the Syros, which comes at a starting price of Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

6-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat

The Kia Carens Clavis offers 4-way power-adjustable seats. The deal could have been sweeter if the car had a six-way power-adjustable seat. This is a feature available on multiple models under Rs 20 lakh.

Powered Co-Driver Seat or Boss Mode

There is no powered driving adjustment or boss mode feature in the Carens Clavis. Boss mode gives the ability to slide the front passenger seat forward for the comfort of the rear occupant. It is available on some seven-seater models in the Indian market like Tata Safari.

Ventilated Rear Seats

Kia Carens Clavis gets ventilation for the front seats. However, the rear seats do not have ventilation options. This is a feature that the brand offers on the Kia Syros.

No CNG

As of now, the Kia Carens Clavis does not have a CNG powertrain. It comes with the options of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre NA petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the South Korean automaker has confirmed that soon enough they will introduce a CNG powered version of the MPV.