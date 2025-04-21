2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.6 Lakh

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is now on sale in India, priced at Rs. 12.6 Lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle pays tribute to Ducati's flat-track motorcycles, with a new bronze and black livery, the number '62' on the side and a low-variable cross-section handlebar. The scrambler now gets a flatter, single-piece seat, which adds to the 'dirt-bike' look, with a seat height of 795 mm. The headlight gets an LED ring along with an 'X', to offer that extra sporty flavour. Overall, the motorcycle gets a bunch of racing-inspired bits to make it different from the older model. The motorcycle weighs in at 176 kg with no fuel.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Revealed

The motorcycle continues to get an 803 cc L-Twin engine, making 73 hp at 8,250 rpm along with 65.2 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The motorcycle is suspended on 41 mm KYB USD fork up front and KYB pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, with both ends getting a travel of 150 mm. The Scrambler Full Throttle gets an 18-inch alloy wrapped in Pirelli MT60 rubber up front and the rear end gets a 17-inch alloy, wrapped with the same rubber. There's a 330 mm disc up front with a 4-piston calliper and Bosch cornering ABS. At the rear is a 245 mm disc, with a single-piston calliper.

In terms of features, the motorcycle gets 4.3-inch TFT display along with electronic rider aids like ride-by-wire, two riding modes - road and sport, and smartphone connectivity. There is also traction control and cornering ABS on offer, which can be switched off if required.

Ducati offers a wide range of accessories on the Scrambler which include clothing, exhausts, seats, coloured covers, machined components like footrests, mirrors, tank caps, and soft bags.