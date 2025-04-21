Advertisement

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.6 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle, with quite a few updates.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.6 Lakh
The Ducati Scrambler continues to get the same 803 cc L-Twin engine as before

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is now on sale in India, priced at Rs. 12.6 Lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle pays tribute to Ducati's flat-track motorcycles, with a new bronze and black livery, the number '62' on the side and a low-variable cross-section handlebar. The scrambler now gets a flatter, single-piece seat, which adds to the 'dirt-bike' look, with a seat height of 795 mm. The headlight gets an LED ring along with an 'X', to offer that extra sporty flavour. Overall, the motorcycle gets a bunch of racing-inspired bits to make it different from the older model. The motorcycle weighs in at 176 kg with no fuel. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Revealed

The motorcycle continues to get an 803 cc L-Twin engine, making 73 hp at 8,250 rpm along with 65.2 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The motorcycle is suspended on 41 mm KYB USD fork up front and KYB pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, with both ends getting a travel of 150 mm. The Scrambler Full Throttle gets an 18-inch alloy wrapped in Pirelli MT60 rubber up front and the rear end gets a 17-inch alloy, wrapped with the same rubber. There's a 330 mm disc up front with a 4-piston calliper and Bosch cornering ABS. At the rear is a 245 mm disc, with a single-piston calliper. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

In terms of features, the motorcycle gets 4.3-inch TFT display along with electronic rider aids like ride-by-wire, two riding modes - road and sport, and smartphone connectivity. There is also traction control and cornering ABS on offer, which can be switched off if required.

Ducati offers a wide range of accessories on the Scrambler which include clothing, exhausts, seats, coloured covers, machined components like footrests, mirrors, tank caps, and soft bags.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, Ducati Scrambler, Ducati Bikes In India
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now