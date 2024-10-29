2024 TVS MotoSoul Dates Revealed

The 2024 TVS MotoSoul will be organised on December 6-7, at Vagator, Goa

The dates for the 2024 edition of the TVS MotoSoul have been announced. It will be organised on December 6-7, 2024 in Vagator, Goa. Attendees can participate in motorsports including dirt track racing, stunt shows, and flat track challenges. They will engage in interactive sessions with race champions, riding experts, motorcycling legends. Top artists in entertainment, and music will make the evenings engaging. Culinary delights from across continents, wellness and personal care sessions, bike trips and tricks, community and bonding sessions are all built into the two-day agenda.

"TVS MotoSoul is a mark of the motorcycling spirit. It celebrates the bond between man and machine. Each edition has not only grown in scale but has also deepened this connection among enthusiasts. Our commitment goes beyond just motorcycles; we are devoted to nurturing a thriving ecosystem of riders. As we gear up for TVS MotoSoul 4.0, we are excited to redefine the journey with extraordinary experiences, all wrapped in a vibrant and colourful theme that captures the free-spirited essence of our community. We are confident that our mission to democratise these experiences will lead to one of the most exhilarating celebrations of riders and their journeys at TVS MotoSoul 4.0," said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company.

The dates for Royal Enfield Motoverse are out too - November 22-24, in Vagator, Goa. And lastly, the dates for the 11th edition of the India Bike Week will be held on the same dates as the TVS MotoSoul, December 6-7, 2024 and at the same location. So, the last couple of months will see Goa organise not one, not two but three motorcycle festivals.