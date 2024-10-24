TVS Raider 125 iGo Launched At Rs 98,389; Claims 10% High Fuel Economy

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched the Raider iGO. The new variant is priced at Rs 98,389 (ex-showroom) and comes with segment-first boost mode and ride modes.

The company has clocked the one million sales milestone of Raider. The new variant Raider iGO is equipped with iGO Assist which delivers the class-leading torque of 11.75Nm along with 11.38 PS. The iGO assist also enables riders to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.8 seconds with its first-in-segment feature, the boost mode. In addition, there is a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency. The iGo assist supplied 0.55 Nm more than the regular Raider.

The variant features a new Nardo Grey colour complemented by red alloys, along with an upgraded reverse LCD Connected cluster packed with over 85 connected features. It has voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation and offers ride reports.

TVS Raider has a 124.8-cc air/oil-cooled 3V engine and it is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. It comes with segment-first multiple-ride modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, and telescopic front suspension. It has a split seat design and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President - Head Commuter Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said, "The segment's first boost mode delivers an additional 0.55 Nm of torque and a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency. Our GenZ riders care most about the acceleration and mileage and the new TVS Raider delivers on both.”