2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Review; Even Better Value For Money

The Nissan Magnite facelift will be exported to 65+ countries from India

The Nissan Magnite has seen its fair share of success in India, considering that there have been barely a handful of models from the company ever since the Magnite was launched nearly four years ago. It took the fight to some established models in the segment like the Brezza, Venue, Nexon and the likes. And now it gets a mild update to make it even more desirable in the crowded sub-compact SUV space. Nissan India timed the launch of the Magnite facelift really well. Right before the festive season, the company launched the Magnite and the pricing was spot on! And now, we actually have the updated Magnite to ourselves and we took it out for a spin, sampling the changes. So, what are the updates and are there any changes to the way the Magnite drives, all of that and much more coming your way in the next few paragraphs.

Nissan Magnite: Design Updates

The biggest updates have been focussed on the front end of the SUV. The Magnite now gets a bigger, bolder grille with a thick chrome border and gloss black inserts. The L-shaped DRLs have been retained from the previous model.

The front bumper gets a new faux skid plate with integrated fog lamps and the design for the 16-inch alloy wheels is new too. Rest, the profile and the rear section of the car stays the same, except for the lighting signature of the taillamps.

Nissan Magnite: Interior and Features

Coming to the updates on the inside, the Magnite facelift now gets all-leatherette upholstery. The layout stays the same as before but the dashboard now gets a dual-tone colour scheme instead of an all-black theme previously, and there's a new steering wheel that looks better than before. You get a textured finish on the door pads and there's ambient lighting too, giving you the feel of a premium car.

Nissan claims that the Magnite now gets the best-in-class cabin storage of 19 litres along 336 litre bootspace which can be expanded to 690 litres, with the rear seats down. The seats themselves get a standard 60:40 split.

Nissan claims to offer 20+ features on the Magnite facelift which include an air purifier, a new bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM and a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster with revised graphics. The infotainment system, an 8-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, stays the same as before.

What is new is the global smart key, which just needs to be kept in your pocket and the car will automatically lock/unlock itself when you move in and out of a certain radius of the car. It is a cool feature to have and you can start the engine of the car remotely as well. Nissan also offers a tech pack that includes - wireless charger, dashcam, JBL speakers, LED scuff plates and puddle lamps along with ambient lighting.

Nissan Magnite: Engine & Performance

The Magnite facelift continues to get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with both models getting a 5-speed manual gearbox. The turbo petrol gets an X-CVT auto while the naturally aspirated models get an AMT auto as options.

We drove the Magnite with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a CVT gearbox. There are no mechanical changes, so the car drives and behaves the same on the road as before. There are occasions where the 1.0-litre engine feels anaemic and you feel like you could have done with more power, especially for quick overtakes, but for most part, the engine does well and is frugal too, with a claimed efficiency of around 20 kmpl for the manual variant and around 17-18 kmpl for the CVT variant.

What is also good is the fact that the Magnite retains its plush ride quality. The suspension smoothens out most undulations on the road rather well and keeps you comfortable. At high speeds though, the car doesn't feel that planted. It does handle well and feels light while manoeuvring in the city. Safety features on the new Magnite include 6 airbags, vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control, hill start assist, hydraulic brake assist, anti-lock brakes and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Nissan Magnite: Prices and Variants

The Nissan Magnite facelift starts at Rs 5.99 lakh, with prices going up to Rs 11.50 lakh. These are introductory prices, applicable for the first 10,000 customers. There are six variants to choose from - Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+. So yes, the trim nomenclature has been revised from what it used to be earlier. And it was the top-spec Tekna+ model that we had for our review.

Nissan Magnite Facelift Verdict

Well, the new Nissan Magnite, honestly, it makes for a solid upgrade, if you are in the market, for say a smaller car like a Tata Punch or a Hyundai Exter or any other hatchbacks under Rs. 10 lakh. The prices are compelling and the car gets a decent set of upgrades for a mid-life facelift. Although, a sunroof could have added more to the desirability factor, but otherwise, the car works well as an urban runabout.

Photography: Rakesh Singh