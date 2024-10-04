Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.99 Lakh

The Nissan Magnite facelift will be exported to 65+ countries from India

Launched first in 2020, the Nissan Magnite receives a mid-life facelift and the good news is that the starting price stays the same as the outgoing model, with the base variant available at Rs. 5.99 lakh and the top-spec variant priced at Rs. 11.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and will be applicable only for the first 10,000 deliveries after which the prices will increase. While the Magnite stays the same in terms of engine options and specifications, the sub-compact SUV gets significant changes to the interior and exterior design.

Nissan has fully revamped the nomenclature for the trims of the Magnite facelift. Variant-wise prices are given below.

The front end on the new model gets a bigger, bolder grille with a thick chrome border and gloss black inserts. The L-shaped DRLs have been retained from the earlier model. The front bumper is new too along with integrated fog lamps and the design for the 16-inch alloy wheels is new too. The profile of the SUV stays largely similar with the addition of functional roof-rails that can bear weight of up to 50 kg. The rear section stays similar to the outgoing model, carrying over the LED taillights.

Coming to the updates on the inside, the Magnite facelift gets first in segment 360 leather pack along with all-leatherette upholstery. The layout stays the same as before. Nissan claims that the Magnite now gets the best-in-class cabin storage of 19 litres along with the expanded boot space from 336 litres to 540 litres, with standard 60:40 split.

Nissan claims to offer 20+ features on the Magnite facelift that include few segment-best features like continuous ambient lighting, plasma cluster air ioniser, global smart key, bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM and full LED exterior pack. The SUV also features a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Nissan will also offer a tech pack that includes - wireless charger, dashcam, JBL speakers, LED scuff plates and puddle lamps.

The Magnite facelift will continue to get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with both models getting a 5-speed manual gearbox. The turbo petrol gets an X-CVT auto while the naturally aspirated models get an AMT auto as options. Safety features on the new Magnite include 6 airbags, vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control, hill start assist, hydraulic brake assist, anti-lock brakes and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The new Nissan Magnite facelift will be manufactured at the Alliance plant in Chennai and will be exported to over 65 global markets along with being sold in India. The Magnite goes up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and its sibling the Renault Kiger as well.