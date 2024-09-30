Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior Teased, Bookings Open: Check Launch Date

Nissan India is ready to take the important step of launching the Magnite facelift in the country. The Japanese carmaker will launch its only Made-in-India offering in a refreshed avatar on October 4, 2024. The company has recently released a new teaser of the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift that reveals the updated dashboard layout. Also, prelaunch bookings for the compact SUV are now open. Once launched the SUV will go against its existing set of rivals - Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the likes.

The Nissan Magnite facelift will don a few changes, in terms of cosmetic updates to its front, rear, and side profiles. In a leaked image, the Magnite facelift was snapped at Bharat NCAP's testing facility revealing its front fascia, which features a new radiator grille and a reworked chin. The Magnite facelift will look a tad bit sharper than the outgoing model. Also, the rear section will get restyled tail lamps, while the side profile will include new alloy wheels.

The interior of the Magnite facelift will also be tweaked, as can be seen in the teaser image. It now gives away the dull-dark dark theme for a more upmarket black-brown dual-tone theme for the cabin. Other changes could include the option of a larger touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay and a more extensive list of safety features that will include over 55 active & passive safety features. The SUV will also come equipped with an air purifier.

Under the bonnet, the mechanicals will remain identical. The engine choices will include the outgoing 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol units. The gearbox choices will comprise a 5-speed MT, a 5-speed AMT, and a CVT. The prices of the Nissan Magnite facelift in all likelihood will start from Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 11 lakh, ex-showroom.