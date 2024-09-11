2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelifts Variant-Wise Prices Revealed: Full List

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has just launched the 2024 Alcazar facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is currently on sale at introductory prices, which will be called off after a short while. The Alcazar is on sale with two engine choices - a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel and a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol. The latter gets a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The automaker has now revealed the complete variant-wise pricing of the Alcazar facelift.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar - Variant-Wise Prices

2024 Hyundai Alcazar 1.5L Turbo-Petrol Variants

Executive 7-seater 6MT - Rs 14.99 lakh Prestige 7-seater 6MT - Rs 17.18 lakh Platinum 7-seater 6MT - Rs 19.46 lakh Platinum 6-seater 7DCT - Rs 21 lakh Platinum 7-seater 7DCT - Rs 20.91 lakh

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Diesel Variants

Executive 7-seater 6MT - Rs 15.99 lakh Prestige 7-seater 6MT - Rs 17.18 lakh Platinum 7-seater 6MT - Rs 19.46 lakh Platinum 6-seater 6AT - Rs 21 lakh Platinum 7-seater 6AT - Rs 20.91 lakh

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Colour Options

The bold new Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 9 colours with 8 mono-tone options including the new Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Dimensions

As for the dimensions, the Alcazar is 4,560 mm in length, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,710 mm tall. In comparison to the outgoing model, the 2024 Alcazar is 60 mm longer, 10 mm wider, and 35 mm taller. The wheelbase remains unaltered at 2,760 mm.