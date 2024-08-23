2024 Hero Glamour Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 83,598

The Hero Glamour gets updated for 2024 with new features and a new colour

Hero MotoCorp launched the updated Hero Glamour in India. The drum brake variant is priced at Rs. 83,598 and the disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 87,598 (ex-showroom, Delhi). There is a new paint scheme on offer - Black Metallic Silver and the motorcycle also gets a new LED headlight along with hazard lamps. Hero says that the Glamour is the only motorcycle in the 125 cc segment which gets hazard lamps. Other features include stop-start system, smartphone charging port and digital instrument console.

The updated Hero Glamour stays the same mechanically. It continues to get a 124.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes max power of 10.7 hp at 7,500 rpm and has peak torque output of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets telescopic fork with 120 mm travel and dual shock absorbers with 81 mm travel.

Apart from the new Black Silver Metallic, the motorcycle is also offered in three other colours - Sports Red Black, Candy Blazing Red and Techno Blue-Black.