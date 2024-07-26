2024 Ducati Panigale V4 & V4 S Revealed At World Ducati Week

Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S get significant updates for 2024

Ducati took the wraps off the updated Panigale V4 and the V4 S at the ongoing World Ducati Week 2024. For the new MY, the Ducati Panigale V4 gets significant updates to its design, chassis and feature set. To start with, the front end of the superbike wears a fresh new look with slimmer LED headlights and a bigger windscreen which increase aerodynamic efficiency by 4 per cent. The aero winglets get a new design too and are now body-coloured. Their position has been changed too, they now sit below the headlights instead of the side panels. The sleeker look makes the Panigale V4 sharper and edgier than before. The fairing on the side gets a redesign, with different shapes and better aerodynamics.

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India

The 2024 Panigale V4 gets significant updates to the chassis as well. To begin with the motorcycle does away with the beautiful single-sided swingarm and now gets a hollow symmetrical swingarm with a very unique geometry which reduces lateral stiffness by 37 per cent. The front frame sees few modifications, with it now being 730 grams lighter and the lateral stiffness reduces by 40 per cent. These modifications are said to offer faster corner exits and better stability along with better mechanical grip. The V4 S also gets third generation Ohlins NPX/TTX electronic suspension which is fully adjustable while the V4 gets Showa 43 mm USD forks upfront and a Sachs monoshock at the rear.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 SuperQuadro Final Edition Revealed

The Panigale V4 is the first motorcycle in the world to get the Brembo Hypure braking system which is an evolution of the Bremby Stylema setup and are 30 grams lighter. The new braking tech is said to offer stronger braking and better heat dissipation. The new 17-inch Aluminium alloys on the V4 S are lighter than before and are shod with Pirelli Diablo SuperCorse SP-V4 rubber.

The 1,103 cc V4 motor is now Euro 5+ compliant and churns out maximum power of 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm along with 120.9 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter are standard fitments.

Ducati has also made changes to the ergonomics of the motorcycle, with a new 17-litre fuel tank that is said to offer better grip during acceleration, braking and cornering. The seat is new too and is 50 mm wider and 35 mm longer, offering more room to move around and better comfort. The footpegs are now placed 10 mm inwards, which makes it comfier for the rider and offers better cornering clearance.

Lastly, the Panigale V4 along with the V4 S get a bunch of electronic rider aids - different riding modes, different power modes, race eCBS, Ducati Vehicle Observer, traction control, wheelie control, slide control, engine brake control and much more!

The 2024 Panigale V4 and V4 S will be launched in India by the end of the year or maybe early next year, with prices touching Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Its chief rival will continue to be the BMW S 1000 RR.